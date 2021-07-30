How Dodgers’, Lakers’ Blockbuster Trades Swung MLB, NBA Title Odds

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday was a tough one for sports fans in the District of Columbia.

Washington, D.C., sports fans were delivered a pair of simultaneous gut punches. The Nationals’ firesale became really real when they reportedly sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps they can share a plane out West with Russell Westbrook, as the Wizards star is part of a blockbuster trade that reportedly will send him to the Lakers.

In both cases, especially the Dodgers, it’s a case of the rich getting richer. But if you want to make money on either the Dodgers or the Lakers, you might have missed your chance. Unsurprisingly, news of the blockbuster deals quickly changed the championship odds in both MLB and the NBA for the LA teams.

Here’s how those odds shifted at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

LA odds moves @SuperBookSports after @Lakers land Russell Westbrook and @Dodgers land Max Scherzer, Trea Turner:



Lakers +450 to +350 to win NBA title (Nets 3-1 faves)

Dodgers 3-1 to 2-1 favorites to win World Series



"The Dodgers made out better than the Lakers did" @golfodds — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) July 30, 2021

SuperBook VP of risk management Jeff Sherman provided an update on the full post-trade, post-draft odds Friday afternoon.

2021-22 NBA Championship updated @SuperBookSports



Bkn 3/1

LAL 7/2

GS 8/1

Mil 9/1

LAC, Phi, Uta, Phx, Den 20/1

Atl 25/1

Dal 30/1

Mia, NY 40/1

Bos 50/1

Por, NO 60/1

Mem 80/1

Tor, Ind, Chi, Cha 100/1

Wsh, SA, Sac 200/1

Cle, Orl, Det, Min 300/1

Hou, OKC 500/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) July 30, 2021

According to NBA Bet, an arm of the Action Network, there’s plenty of money on the Lakers from bettors.