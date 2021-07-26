Jack Eichel Trade: Agents Expecting Sabres To Deal Star In ‘Near Future’

NESN Logo Sign In

A Jack Eichel trade feels imminent.

Momentum in recent weeks seemingly has built toward a deal that will send the star center away from the Buffalo Sabres, the franchise that drafted Eichel second overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Multiple teams reportedly are interested in Eichel, with the Minnesota Wild and the Anaheim Ducks often identified as potential landing spots.

But when will the Sabres trade Eichel, if they eventually decide to do so?

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently spoke to Eichel’s agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, both of whom are bracing for something to happen soon.

“Our expectation is that Jack is going to be traded in the near future, and all of our discussions have been centered around that issue,” they told Friedman.

Eichel, 24, racked up only two goals and 16 assists over 21 games last season, for most of which he was injured. He averaged 27.4 goals and 40 assists over the previous five campaigns.

Friedman noted the current expectation is for Eichel eventually to undergo surgery on a back injury that served as a source of tension between he and the Sabres.