Donald Trump Condemns Cleveland Indians Name Change: ‘A Disgrace’

Donald Trump apparently, and unsurprisingly, felt inclined to offer his thoughts on the Cleveland Indians changing their name.

Cleveland on Friday announced that the franchise will be called the “Cleveland Guardians” beginning next season. The decision arrived after years of protests — often led by Native Americans — and calls for the organization to change its name. The Indians officially abandoned the controversial “Chief Wahoo” logo in 2020.

Here’s what the former United States President about the news in a statement.

Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace, and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country. Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys? The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening. A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!

Cleveland took on the “Indians” nickname in 1915.

The “Guardians” mascot pays homage to the Guardians of Traffic statues flanking both sides of the Hope Memorial Bridge, located near Progressive Field. The four-winged figures have been on the bridge since 1932.