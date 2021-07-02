NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Kelly went viral over the weekend after he swapped his Los Angeles Dodgers jersey for a mariachi jacket, and it turns out the hilarious moment might have been born out of necessity.

He just needed a formal outfit.

The Dodgers visited the White House on Friday to celebrate their 2020 World Series championship, and Kelly wore the mariachi jacket for the occasion.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner documented his teammate’s fashion choice on Instagram:

As you might expect, Twitter loved it:

Joe Kelly is always invited to the carne asada. — Serena (@itsfedex) July 2, 2021

Some day before I die I want to experience "Joe Kelly, Red Sox Manager" https://t.co/QAvRuc80od — Red (@SurvivingGrady) July 2, 2021

Today is the day Joe Kelly became a Dodger for life. https://t.co/uB9QYCKy1V — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) July 2, 2021

Kelly, who is Mexican American, pulls it off. With the jacket and the salsa dancing lessons he took as a kid, perhaps he has his post-baseball plans lined up.