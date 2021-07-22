NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another home run for Kiké Hernández.

This time, it was a two-run blast — traveling 355 feet — in the top of the third inning that gave the Boston Red Sox a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

3 homers in the last 2 games for @kikehndez. ? pic.twitter.com/iww771wS8u — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2021

The hit also scored Bobby Dalbec, who reached base on a double and had advanced to third on a Michael Chavis sacrifice fly.

It was Hernández’s third dinger in the past two games. He had two Monday as the Red Sox combined for six home runs in a 13-4 obliteration of the Blue Jays. According to Red Sox Notes on Twitter, his nine home runs through the past 25 games are a team-high, and it’s the most he has ever hit in that span.

Maybe he can add more to that total as Wednesday’s game goes on.