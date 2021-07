NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández joined the 500-hit club in a big way Monday night.

The Red Sox outfielder widened Boston’s lead to 13-4 over the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning with a solo home run — his second of the night.

Check it out:

Hernández’s first homer came in the first inning when the Red Sox hit three total to open up the game early against the Blue Jays.

We’ll see if hit No. 501 comes on the same night as 500.