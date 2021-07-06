Marwin Gonzalez Injury: Why Red Sox Utility Man Was Pulled Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox utility man Marwin Gonzalez was pulled from Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after just two innings, but it seems we have our answer as to why.

Gonzalez was replaced by Danny Santana in left field due to right hamstring tightness, as reported on the NESN broadcast.

Gonzalez had scored from second base in the top of the second inning after a RBI single by Rafael Devers. He reached base on a walk, went to second on a Bobby Dalbec single and then scored, which could have been where the injury took place.

The 32-year-old Gonzalez had played 68 games this season before exiting with the injury. He has compiled a .206 batting average on the season.