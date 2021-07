NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers knew the second he hit the ball that it was gone.

The Red Sox third baseman extended Boston’s lead against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in the top of the fourth inning.

Kiké Hernández, who robbed a home run from the Angels the inning prior, drew a two-out walk before Devers stepped to the plate. And when Devers did, he sent one 405 feet to right-center for home run No. 21 Ono the season.

Check it out:

We would have admired it, too, if we were in Devers’ position.