Alex Verdugo Wears Special Cleats Honoring Pair Of Red Sox Legends

David Ortiz on one foot, Dustin Pedroia on the other

by

Alex Verdugo rocked some extra-special swag during Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and Athletics.

Boston’s outfielder wore special cleats honoring Red Sox legends David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia. He wore them all the way to a thrilling 1-0 victory in the series finale in Oakland.

Take a look:

Verdugo picked up two hits in Sunday’s victory. So, perhaps the cleats will become a regular part of his gameday wardrobe.

In other clothing news, Verdugo and the rest of the Red Sox paused before boarding a flight to Anaheim to take an awesome America-themed team photo.

