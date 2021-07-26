Is Jose Berrios, Not Byron Buxton, Twins Star Red Sox Should Target?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Minnesota Twins will likely take calls from front offices across baseball this week, and it wouldn’t be surprising for a “617” area code to show up on Derek Falvey’s caller ID.

The small-market Twins are having a disappointing season, 16 games below .500 entering play Monday and 17.5 games back in the American League Central. They started selling off pieces just a few days ago by dealing slugger Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Minnesota’s biggest decision might revolve around center fielder Byron Buxton, who is having a fine season even despite cooling off after a torrid start to the campaign. If the two sides can’t find common ground on a contract extension, it would certainly make sense to deal the slick-fielding outfielder.

If you’re a team like the Boston Red Sox, Buxton makes a little bit of sense, although probably less at this point after promoting Jarren Duran.

But what about a starting pitcher Jose Berrios?

The right-handed pitcher, according to reports, is already coming up in trade talks. The Padres and Dodgers have spoken with Minnesota about Berrios, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (with a tip of the cap to MLB Trade Rumors).

Interestingly, Morosi also included the Red Sox among a seven-team group of contenders who have been “active” in the starting pitching market thus far.