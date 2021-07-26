Red Sox Trade Deadline Blueprint: Boston’s Top Needs As July 30 Nears

Let’s go down the rabbit hole for a minute: What are the major differences between this year’s Red Sox and the 2018 team. Specifically, how does the current version of the Red Sox compare to the team that Boston brought into and through the 2018 postseason?

You could argue the offense’s are nearly equal, with the ascension of Rafael Devers, the addition of Alex Verdugo and the excellence of Xander Bogaerts offsetting the losses of Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts, neither of whom hit much during that postseason. The biggest difference might be Mitch Moreland — hence the search for a left-handed first baseman.

The 2021 bullpen is better, and it really isn’t close. As for the rotations, the 2018 group was better, but the margin isn’t as big as you might think.

Remember: Chris Sale was hurt/limited down the stretch and was a shell of himself during the playoffs, despite making the final out of the World Series. Honestly, we’re confident the Sale the Red Sox will get in a couple weeks will be better than the Oct. 2018 version. Nathan Eovaldi still is here, and better than ever. Despite his spotty performance this season, you should trust Eduardo Rodriguez more now than you did a few years ago. Rick Porcello was gutsy and mostly effective during the 2018 playoffs, but Nick Pivetta shows similar moxy and might be better.

So, the main difference is David Price who, after an iffy first start that postseason, was great the rest of the way. But let’s not revise history: Price was somewhere between a No. 2 and No. 3 starter that year, and you’re lying if you say you had full confidence in him during the playoffs.

Can a similar player be found at this year’s deadline? They won’t come cheap, but they also shouldn’t force the Red Sox to break the bank.

As for Tanner Houck, his future could be in the rotation but, currently, he might be most effective as an electric multi-inning reliever. Think a right-handed Andrew Miller.

Reliever

No surprise. All teams need bullpen help.

If the playoffs started this week, the Red Sox would be justified in feeling supremely confident in their bullpen. However, their closer and setup man — Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino, respectively — both are on pace to set career-highs in appearances. Rookie sensation Garrett Whitlock looks capable of high-leverage innings, but he’s in his first season post-Tommy John surgery.

You just can’t proceed under the assumption those three players will be available, let alone at the tops of their games, in two months.