Check Out Photos From Robert Kraft’s Star-Studded Birthday Party

Robert Kraft celebrated his birthday in style, to say the least.

Kraft actually turned 80 back on June 5, but festivities for the big day were held Saturday night in the Hamptons. According to Page Six, the lavish event was held at a mansion owned by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, one of Kraft’s closest friends.

A handful of noteworthy guests, including former New England Patriots Drew Bledsoe, Tedy Bruschi and Andre Tippett, took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the party.

Adele, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King were among the other notable guests, per Page Six. R&B icon Lionel Richie and stand-up comic David Spade served as the entertainment.

As for Kraft’s Patriots, they’ll kick off training camp Wednesday in Foxboro.