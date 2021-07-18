Nationals-Padres Suspended After Shooting Outside Stadium In D.C.

Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was postponed after a scary situation outside Nationals Park.
The Washington D.C. Police Department confirmed reports of a shooting outside the ballpark, resulting in two people being transported to the hospital. With the game suspended with an 8-4 Padres advantage, fans were asked to leave the park after it was confirmed there was no active threat.
The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier reported employees of the stadium watched a drive-by shooting transpire directly outside of Nationals Park, though the incident was not believed to be related to the game, according to police.
Multiple gunshots could be heard on the broadcast, and video surfaced on social media how frantic the situation became.