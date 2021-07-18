Nationals-Padres Suspended After Shooting Outside Stadium In D.C.

Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was postponed after a scary situation outside Nationals Park.

The Washington D.C. Police Department confirmed reports of a shooting outside the ballpark, resulting in two people being transported to the hospital. With the game suspended with an 8-4 Padres advantage, fans were asked to leave the park after it was confirmed there was no active threat.

MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.



Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.



We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier reported employees of the stadium watched a drive-by shooting transpire directly outside of Nationals Park, though the incident was not believed to be related to the game, according to police.

Tonight's game has been suspended due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park.



It will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/PAGf0uYZ9Y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Multiple gunshots could be heard on the broadcast, and video surfaced on social media how frantic the situation became.

You could hear what are believed to be gun shots on the Nationals broadcast just as the top of the sixth inning ended around 9:30 PM ET pic.twitter.com/IJC5eJHOFL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

#BREAKING



There are reports of an active shooter near Nationals Park in Washington DC



Fans are taking cover under seats



Helicopters are now circling the stadium



More updates to come #DCnews #Nationals #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z8rYo5B0uf — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021