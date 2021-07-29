NBA Rumors: Three Names To Watch As Celtics Search For Next GM

NESN Logo Sign In

This offseason already has been like no other in recent memory for the Boston Celtics, as the organization reconstructed its front office, coaching staff and roster.

However, there are vacant positions still waiting to be filled before the team can reach its full potential ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer on Tuesday pointed out three candidates to keep an eye on as the Celtics search for a new general manager to work under president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Here’s what Fischer wrote:

Meanwhile, back in Boston, the Celtics continue to be linked to Landry Fields in their search for a general manager under new president Brad Stevens, but two other names to keep an eye on are Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson and Pelicans assistant general manager Bryson Graham.

Fields currently is an assistant general manager with the Atlanta Hawks but formerly played in the NBA for five seasons.