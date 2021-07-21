NBA Title Odds: Nets, Lakers, Warriors Sit Atop 2022 Future Boards

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long to get future prices for next year’s NBA title.

The Westgate SuperBook was first to pounce after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years. And believe it or not, the defending champs aren’t even in the top three as far as SuperBook oddsmakers are concerned.

The Brooklyn Nets have the shortest odds to win the 2022 NBA title at +300. So a $100 bet on Brooklyn right now would win $300 and pay out $400. The Los Angeles Lakers sit on the two-line at +400 followed by the Golden State Warriors at +800.

Milwaukee has the fourth-best odds at 10-to-1 — $100 wins $1,000.

“If the Nets were even remotely healthy, they would have won the championship,” one Las Vegas oddsmaker told NESN. “James Harden couldn’t move and Kyrie Irving was pretty banged up, too. Give credit to Milwaukee, but Brooklyn was easily the best team in basketball at full-strength.”

2022 NBA title odds (Westgate SuperBook)

Nets +300

Lakers +400

Warriors +800

Bucks +1000

Jazz +1600

Suns +1600

76ers +2000

Clippers +2500

Hawks +3000

Heat +3000

Mavericks +3000

Nuggets +3000

Blazers +4000

Celtics +5000

Knicks +5000

Pacers +5000

Raptors +5000

I felt it was best to stop listing teams north of 50-to-1 because in all reality, there are probably only six that can actually win the NBA title next season. It’s still fun to compare odds for the teams in the top half of the league.