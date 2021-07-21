NBA Title Odds: Nets, Lakers, Warriors Sit Atop 2022 Future Boards

It didn’t take long to get future prices for next year’s NBA title.
The Westgate SuperBook was first to pounce after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years. And believe it or not, the defending champs aren’t even in the top three as far as SuperBook oddsmakers are concerned.
The Brooklyn Nets have the shortest odds to win the 2022 NBA title at +300. So a $100 bet on Brooklyn right now would win $300 and pay out $400. The Los Angeles Lakers sit on the two-line at +400 followed by the Golden State Warriors at +800.
Milwaukee has the fourth-best odds at 10-to-1 — $100 wins $1,000.
“If the Nets were even remotely healthy, they would have won the championship,” one Las Vegas oddsmaker told NESN. “James Harden couldn’t move and Kyrie Irving was pretty banged up, too. Give credit to Milwaukee, but Brooklyn was easily the best team in basketball at full-strength.”
2022 NBA title odds (Westgate SuperBook)
Nets +300
Lakers +400
Warriors +800
Bucks +1000
Jazz +1600
Suns +1600
76ers +2000
Clippers +2500
Hawks +3000
Heat +3000
Mavericks +3000
Nuggets +3000
Blazers +4000
Celtics +5000
Knicks +5000
Pacers +5000
Raptors +5000
I felt it was best to stop listing teams north of 50-to-1 because in all reality, there are probably only six that can actually win the NBA title next season. It’s still fun to compare odds for the teams in the top half of the league.
As for the Boston Celtics, their offseason moves didn’t really move the meter. Swapping Kemba Walker for Al Horford, kicking Brad Stevens upstairs and hiring Ime Udoka to patrol the bench didn’t impress oddsmakers. PointsBet trading director Jay Croucher told NESN last month that the C’s would be priced around 40-to-1 to win the championship. So expectations haven’t changed much.
It’s extremely telling how much the SuperBook respects Golden State. The Warriors’ “big three” of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is as good as any in the league and they’ve got the ability to add another big piece via trade or with the No. 7 overall pick next Thursday.
I don’t hate a pop on Golden State at +800. They’re dangerous and they’ll be rested.
We’re a long way away from the 2022 NBA Finals, but the betting markets never sleep. And if you think a player like Chris Paul leaves Phoenix for LA, you may want to strike before the market catches up.