Celtics Odds: Bookmaker Says C’s Continue To Slide In Wrong Direction

Four years ago, the Boston Celtics had built one of the best pound-for-pound basketball rosters in the entire NBA.

Armed with their own “Big Three” — Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward — and promising youngsters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s looked to be an Eastern Conference superpower for years to come.

Lightning struck on October 17, 2017 when Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in his first regular-season game with the Celtics.

Boston trudged ahead and still rattled off an impressive 55 wins on its way to the second seed in the East. But Irving was ruled out for the entire postseason in early April 2018 with an ailing left knee injury and the shorthanded C’s fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

That group as we knew it never got off the ground.

Fast forward to today where Irving, Horford and Hayward are all playing for different teams and another shorthanded Boston bunch was just eliminated in the first round by the Brooklyn Nets in five games.

Now Danny Ainge is stepping down as president of basketball operations and will be replaced by Brad Stevens, which creates a head-coaching vacancy in Boston.