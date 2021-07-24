NHL Draft 2021 Live Tracker: Rumors, Compete List Of First-Round Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NHL Entry Draft finally is upon us.

The Buffalo Sabres will draft first Friday night, with the NHL’s newest franchise Seattle Kraken getting the second overall pick after a successful expansion draft earlier this week.

The Boston Bruins have the No. 20 pick — their only one Round 1.

Keep it right here all night for the latest rumors, news and picks as they come in.

Here’s the order for Round 1, with picks being updated as they come in.

1. Buffalo Sabres: Owen Power, D, University of Michigan

2. Seattle Kraken: Matty Beniers, C, University of Michigan

3. Anaheim Ducks: Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

4. New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes, D, USA Development Program

5. Columbus Blue Jackets: Kent Johnson, C, University of Michigan

6. Detroit Red Wings: Simon Edvinsson, D, Sweden

7. San Jose Sharks: William Eklund, LW, Djurgården Hockey

8. Los Angeles Kings: Brandt Clarke, D, Barrie Colts (OHL)

9.Arizona Coyotes (via VAN): Dylan Guenther, F, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

10. Ottawa Senators: Tyler Boucher, F, USA Development Program

11. FORFEITED PICK

12. Columbus Blue Jackets (via CHI): Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

13. Calgary Flames: Matthew Coronato, RW, Chicago Steele (USHL)

14. Buffalo Sabres (via PHI): Isak Rosen, RW, Sweden

15. Detroit Red Wings (via DAL): Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

16. New York Rangers: Brennan Othmann, LW, EHC Olten (Swiss League)

17. St. Louis Blues: Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

18. Winnipeg Jets: Chaz Lucius, C, University of Minnesota

19. Nashville Predators:

20. Edmonton Oilers:

21. Boston Bruins:

22. Minnesota Wild:

23. Dallas Stars (via WSH, DET):

24. Florida Panthers:

25. Columbus Blue Jackets via (TOR):

26. Minnesota Wild (via PIT):

27. Carolina Hurricanes:

28. Colorado Avalanche:

29. New Jersey Devils (via NYI):

30. Vegas Golden Knights:

31. Montreal Canadiens:

32. Columbus Blue Jackets (via TBL):