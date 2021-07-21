Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft Tracker: Latest Updates, Rumors On Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday is the day we will know what the newest NHL team, the Seattle Kraken, will look like.

Seattle has to have it’s picks submitted to the NHL by 10 a.m. ET, with the full roster getting announced at 8 p.m. ET. There have been rumors abound the last few days, and there’s little chance of them quieting down over the coming hours.

Below is a list of every team, and we’ll update it with Seattle’s selection as it comes in. Remember, if the Kraken sign an unrestricted free agent, he counts as Seattle’s pick from said player’s most recent team.

Anaheim Ducks — Haydn Fleury, defenseman (source)

Arizona Coyotes — Tyler Pitlick, forward (source)

Boston Bruins — Jeremy Lauzon, defenseman (source)

Buffalo Sabres — William Borgen, defenseman (source)

Calgary Flames — Mark Giordano, defenseman (source)

Carolina Hurricanes — Morgan Geekie, forward (source)

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche — Joonas Donskoi, forward (source)

Columbus Blue Jackets — Gavin Bayreuthe, defenseman (source)

Dallas Stars — Jamie Oleksiak, defenseman (source)

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers — Adam Larsson, defenseman (source)

Florida Panthers — Chris Driedger, goalie (source)

Los Angeles Kings — Kurtis MacDermid, defenseman (source)

Minnesota Wild — Carson Soucy, defenseman (source)

Montreal Canadiens — Cale Fleury, defenseman (source)

Nashville Predators — Calle Jarnkrok, forward (source)

New Jersey Devils — Nathan Bastian, forward (source)

New York Islanders — Jordan Eberle, forward (source)

New York Rangers — Colin Blackwell, forward (source)

Ottawa Senators — Joey Daccord, goalie (source)

Philadelphia Flyers — Carsen Twarynski, left wing (source)

Pittsburgh Penguins — Brandon Tanev, forward (source)

San Jose Sharks — Alexander True, forward (source)

St. Louis Blues — Vince Dunn, defenseman (source)

Tampa Bay Lightning — Yanni Gourde, forward (source)

Toronto Maple Leafs — Jared McCann, forward (source)

Vancouver Canucks — Kole Lind, forward (source)

Washington Capitals — Vitek Vanecek, goalie (source)

Winnipeg Jets — Mason Appleton, forward (source)

Of course, these are all just reports for now, and won’t officially be confirmed until the expansion draft show Wednesday night. While we’re only using credible sources here, nothing is official until it is official.

Also, there is a high likelihood that even if these are their selections, there will be a ton of trades/side deals (Blackwell reportedly is among those likely to be moved), many of which could be revealed during the expansion draft special. So, while the picks did get leaked, this won’t be the last of the news.