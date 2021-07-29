NESN Logo Sign In

Is there already beef between Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall?

The answer is absolutely not, but there is a bit of a conundrum when it comes to No. 71.

Foligno signed a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday after NHL free agency opened. Hall re-signed with Boston last week on a four-year deal.

You probably know Hall donned No. 71 last year when he was traded to the Bruins in April. He had worn 4 and 9 throughout his career, but both of those hang in the rafters at TD Garden.

Foligno, meanwhile, wore No. 71 as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets and during his brief stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs this past season.

The new Bruins forward was asked about the situation during his introductory press conference.

“I actually, I got told that. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I forgot Taylor Hall took 71,” Foligno told reporters over Zoom. “Son of a gun. I’m going to have to text him and see if I can steal it back. But I’m not sure, I haven’t really thought that far through. I’m just thrilled to be a Bruin. We’ll see where it goes.”