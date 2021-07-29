Nick Foligno Hoped It Woud Work Out With Bruins For Three Big Reasons

That’s kind of what I refer to a lot of times when I think of their team. That year they were poised to win. I remember playing them and we had our best team that we had assembled in Columbus in a long time. And we had some injuries and guys that went down. And they did as well. It just seemed like the next man up, the depth that they had, the understanding of how they had to play, showed me the commitment that they had. And the understanding as a team of what it took to win. And we just didn?t quite have that. They’ve obviously had a little longer track record of winning recently or going far in the playoffs. I think that?s what draws me to the team. It’s what I remember about them. It just felt like they just came in waves. We kind of got out to an early lead in the series and they just kept coming. They didn’t stop. They were confident in who they are. They know that they have the skill and the will to work and win. That’s what kind of draws me to them. I feel like that’s the brand of hockey that I play and I’m looking forward to complementing that with this group that already has such a great culture in there.

3. The most important reason Foligno wanted things to work out in Boston has to do with his family. Sure, Massachusetts objectively offers the best education in all the country, but it has more to do with the existing relationship he has with the great people at Boston Children’s hospital. His seven-year-old daughter, Milana, underwent life-saving surgery there in 2018.

I just feel like this is the right fit for me and my family. Ultimately, I’m a dad. A family of three kids and I want them to be just as comfortable. Because a lot of times, how they feel off the ice makes me play that much better on it. And I think that’s why I chose Boston.

A big thank you to Boston Children’s and obviously, Nationwide Children’s in Columbus for allowing us to have a healthy daughter. But Boston has a very special place in our heart because of that. I think it was — my wife said, serendipitous in a way, of coming back to a place that gave us a chance to be a family in the first place. We’re really looking forward to that bond that was created. We love the doctors and the people in that hospital. We?re looking forward to playing in front of them, having them cheer us on. I think they were secretly cheering me on from afar, but now they’ll really have a reason to cheer for me, which will be great. And probably even more so to see how well Milana is doing for them, to see her on a more day-to-day basis, will be really special. We’re pretty excited about being back in Boston for that reason.