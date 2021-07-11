Phillies’ Alec Bohm Pulled During Game Vs. Red Sox Due To COVID Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was pulled during Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols, according to Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi.

Bohm exited the game in the eighth after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Philadelphia went on to earn a 11-2 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“COVID protocols,” Girardi told reporters, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman. “We?ll know more as time goes on. That’s all I can give you right now.”

It is not yet known if Bohm tested positive for COVID-19, was a close contact of someone who tested positive, or if he received a false-positive result. Individuals who test positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, per the league’s healthy and safety guidelines.

The Red Sox are scheduled to host the Phillies in the final contest of their three-game set Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET.