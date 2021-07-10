Red Sox Wrap: Pitching Stumbles, Bats Go Quiet In 11-2 Loss To Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, the Boston Red Sox were going to lose at home eventually, but the Phillies snapped the streak emphatically.

After winning their previous eight games at Fenway Park, the Red Sox on Saturday lost 11-2 to Philadelphia in the middle contest of a three-game set.

It was a close game for much of the afternoon, with the wheels falling off in the eighth. The Red Sox had to use three pitchers to get through the penultimate frame, which saw the visitors drive in eight runs.

Short of a Xander Bogaerts homer, the offense largely was kept at bay, while Sox starter Martín Pérez was tagged for three runs in his short outing.

The Red Sox fall to 55-35 with the loss. The Phillies climb to 43-44 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ugly.