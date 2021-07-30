Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Rays To Win Signed Dennis Eckersley Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

Plenty is on the line, as the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays begin their three-game series, and fans also can have a stake in the action thanks to NESN Games.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Friday night’s Red Sox-Rays game can compete to win a signed Dennis Eckersley jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The Red Sox-Rays broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, with each correct prediction increasing their chance of winning.

The first question in Friday night’s contest will appear during “Red Sox GameDay LIVE,” which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 7:10p.m.

The winner of the signed Eckersley jersey automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

