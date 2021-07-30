MLB Rumors: Here Are José Berríos’ Suitors Ahead Of Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Minnesota Twins decide they do want to move José Berríos, they are going to have plenty of offers to choose from.

With Max Scherzer all but certainly heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers (or maybe San Diego Padres?), Berríos is without question the top pitcher on the trade market ahead of Friday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets all have been reported to be interested. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, you can add the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners to the list.

It’s tough to gauge what type of return the Twins can get for Berríos. He is not the same caliber of pitcher as Scherzer — who is looking like he’ll go to the Dodgers as part of a megadeal that also includes Trea Turner — but he still is an elite arm with one more season of team control. From an age, contract, package and ability standpoint, Berríos really isn’t all that comparable to Scherzer.

Whatever the case, it’s going to take a haul to pry him away from Minnesota, especially if six teams really are kicking the tires.

Berríos is 7-5 this season with a 3.48 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.