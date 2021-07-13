Red Sox Arrive In Style, Rock Fashionable Outfits Prior To All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will be well-represented at Tuesday’s All-Star Game, and they made a statement as they strolled across the purple carpet.

The five American League All-Stars — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes — arrived in style ahead of the Midsummer Classic. From classic suits, custom kicks, the Red Sox certainly did not miss.

Devers showed off his plaid suit before the rest of his teammates made their appearances.

First, check out Barnes’ getup:

Matt Barnes heat check ?? pic.twitter.com/sVJsgpRXY0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021

He had to go hard for his first All-Star Game appearance.

And now let’s check on the rest of the squad: