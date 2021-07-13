Red Sox Arrive In Style, Rock Fashionable Outfits Prior To All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox will be well-represented at Tuesday’s All-Star Game, and they made a statement as they strolled across the purple carpet.
The five American League All-Stars — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes — arrived in style ahead of the Midsummer Classic. From classic suits, custom kicks, the Red Sox certainly did not miss.
Devers showed off his plaid suit before the rest of his teammates made their appearances.
First, check out Barnes’ getup:
He had to go hard for his first All-Star Game appearance.
And now let’s check on the rest of the squad:
There no doubt were other great outfits strolling through, like Fernando Tatis Jr.’s all-pink suit, Josh Hader’s hat to complete his look, Bo Bichette rocking a pair of shorts to keep things casual and we can’t forget how adorable Freddie Freeman’s son, Charlie, looked.
But, even though we may be biased, we think the Red Sox are the best-dressed group.
The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m ET.