NESN Logo Sign In

We will have to wait another day to see Game 2 of the Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays series.

The weather postponed Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park. The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.

Tonight?s #RedSox-Blue Jays game at Fenway Park has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, as the first game of a split, 7-inning doubleheader beginning at 2:10 p.m.



The schedule change was made due to severe weather conditions in the Fenway area.#FenwayWeather — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 28, 2021

Game 1 will take place at 2:10 p.m. ET, with the second kicking off at 7:10 p.m.

The Red Sox are fresh off a thrilling 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Monday night, and look to carry that momentum with two games Wednesday.