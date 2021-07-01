Red Sox Wrap: Boston Completes Sweep Of Royals with 15-1 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox just keep on rolling.

Boston on Thursday earned a 15-1 victory at Fenway Park to complete a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox now have won seven straight games, and have the most wins (51) in Major League Baseball.

(The San Francisco Giants, who play Thursday night, have 50 wins.)

Pitching, hitting and fielding all factored into the win for Alex Cora’s club: Nathan Eovaldi turned in his second consecutive excellent outing; the offense produced four homers; the defense played error-free baseball until Marwin Gonzalez committed one with two outs in the ninth — but still.

Boston improved to 51-31 with the victory, while Kansas City dropped to 33-47 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Beatdown