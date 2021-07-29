Five First Basemen Red Sox Could Target After Anthony Rizzo-Yankees Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The trade deadline apple of Red Sox fans’ eyes apparently is headed to… the Yankees.

New York on Thursday night reportedly acquired first baseman Anthony Rizzo in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Rizzo frequently was mentioned as a potential trade deadline target of the Boston Red Sox, who need a first baseman who can hit right-handed pitching with Bobby Dalbec struggling against righties.

The deal arrived roughly a day after the Yankees landed first baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo, a player who also would have made sense for the Red Sox.

So, what now for Chaim Bloom and Co.?

Well, there still are a handful of quality first basemen on the trade market. In fact, some of them arguably are better options than both Rizzo and Gallo.

Here are a few:

Jonathan Schoop — Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball insider Mark Feinsand this week named the Red Sox as a potential landing spot for Schoop.