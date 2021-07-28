NESN Logo Sign In

All teams competing for a playoff spot look for pitching help before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and the same is true this season. And now, unlike last year, the Boston Red Sox are part of that mix.

But what will they prioritize?

Starting pitching? Bullpen help? Both?

This is Chaim Bloom’s first crack at being a deadline “buyer,” so it’s hard to predict what will happen. He could go big, or he could make a series of relatively quiet, but nonetheless quality, moves to fill out the holes in Boston’s roster.

With Friday’s deadline fast approaching, we took a look at five pitchers the Red Sox could target.

Let’s get into it:

Max Scherzer, SP — Washington Nationals

Momentum Wednesday morning seemingly was building toward Scherzer heading out West, but the Red Sox still have been connected to the future Hall of Famer.