With Joey Gallo Reportedly In Fold, Is Trevor Story Next For Yankees?

The Yankees clearly think they’re better than a team that enters play Thursday sitting 8 1/2 games back in the American League East and 2 1/2 back in the AL wild-card race.

New York made the biggest pre-deadline move yet Wednesday night, reportedly agreeing to a trade with the Texas Rangers that will send Joey Gallo to the Bronx. While it might not be panic time yet for a team like the first-place Boston Red Sox, the addition of Gallo — who gives the Yankees power they’ve lacked, a threat against right-handed pitching and elite defense — should give the Bombers a shot in the arm (no pun intended, Aaron Judge).

And here’s the thing: The Yankees might not be done.

New York was able to land Gallo without having to part with any of its top prospects, meaning another blockbuster could be in the works. According to those in the know, it’s still very possible that happens, perhaps with Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story as the target.

Even after Gallo, Yankees see room for Trevor Story. Also eyeing pitching upgrades. Thus far their trade deadline Is more interesting and productive than their season. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2021

The Yankees have had interest in Trevor Story, who is owed about $6 million this season. Adding Story and staying beneath the CBT threshold would require either the Rockies taking back some salary or paying part of the contract, but it's in play if the sides match up on a deal. https://t.co/Pm90cCMMbK — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2021

The #Yankees strategy of trading quantity over quality to acquire Joey Gallo from the #Rangers puts them in a strong position to use a top prospect or 2 to land Trevor Story and/or Jon Gray from the #Rockies tick tock tick tock — Jim Bowden?? (@JimBowdenGM) July 29, 2021

New York might need the prospect capital it saved if it wants to land Story because there’s a robust market growing for the shortstop. The Yankees’ initial interest was reported last week by ESPN’s Buster Olney, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan also listed the Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox as teams for whom Story would check the infield help box.