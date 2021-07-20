Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Explode For Six Homers In Rout Of Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shook up the batting order before Monday’s game and it resulted in one of Boston’s best offensive performances of the season.

The Red Sox blasted six home runs — three in the first inning alone — and came away with 14 hits en route to a 13-4 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.

J.D. Martinez was 4-for-4 at the plate while Kiké Hernández (3-for-5, three RBIs, three runs) connected on a pair of homers.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta got plenty of run support, highlighted by Boston’s eight runs in the first, as he claimed his eighth win of the season.

With the win, Boston improved to 57-38 on the season while Toronto fell to 48-43. Boston is 1 1/2 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East for first place.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Memorable.