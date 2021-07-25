Red Sox Wrap: Eighth-Inning Rally Propels Boston To Insane Comeback Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox didn’t record a hit through seven innings and then put together an insane eighth-inning rally before claiming a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Boston scored five runs on fives hits — thanks to Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe, Christian Vázquez, Franchy Cordero and Kiké Hernández — in the eighth inning. Renfroe, Vázquez, Hernández, pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki and Xander Bogaerts all recorded RBIs.

Martín Pérez put together a quality start on the mound, as well.

The Red Sox, who extend their number of comeback wins, move to 61-39 on the season. New York fell to 51-47 with the loss.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD (OR FOUR)

Win of the year?

