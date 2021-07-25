Red Sox Wrap: Eighth-Inning Rally Propels Boston To Insane Comeback Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox didn’t record a hit through seven innings and then put together an insane eighth-inning rally before claiming a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
Boston scored five runs on fives hits — thanks to Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe, Christian Vázquez, Franchy Cordero and Kiké Hernández — in the eighth inning. Renfroe, Vázquez, Hernández, pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki and Xander Bogaerts all recorded RBIs.
Martín Pérez put together a quality start on the mound, as well.
The Red Sox, who extend their number of comeback wins, move to 61-39 on the season. New York fell to 51-47 with the loss.
Here’s how it went down:
GAME IN A WORD (OR FOUR)
Win of the year?
The Red Sox were without a hit through seven innings and turned the game on its head in the eighth.
ON THE BUMP
— Pérez allowed three runs while scattering six hits in the contest. He went six innings with six strikeouts and threw 51 of his 80 pitches for strikes.
Pérez worked around a lead-off double in the first inning and struck out the next two batters to eventually get out of the frame unscathed. He retired the side in the second and fifth innings. He allowed an RBI single to Rougned Odor in the third, a RBI single to Gio Urshela in the fourth and a solo home run to Odor in the sixth.
— Yacksel Rios took the mound in the seventh and had some trouble.
Rios walked the first batter he faced, hit the third batter of the inning and loaded the bases with a one-out walk, which got him pulled after 1/3 of an inning.
— Josh Taylor came on in relief of Rios and retired the next two batters to get the Red Sox out of the inning without allowing a run.
— Brandon Workman took the hill in the eighth and allowed the Yankees to extend their lead to 4-0. He allowed two hits — including a lead-off triple by Gary Sanchez — while walking one.
— Matt Barnes came on for the ninth and pulled out the save.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox didn’t record a hit through seven innings.
Boston’s only base runners for the first seven innings came on a Renfroe walk in the third inning and a Bogaerts strike out (reached on passed ball) in the seventh.
— Boston came alive in the eighth, breaking up a no-hit bid by New York’s Domingo German and eventually scoring five runs on five hits (three extra-base hits) to take a 5-4 lead into the ninth.
Verdugo started the rally with a double, Renfroe followed with an RBI double, Vázquez then recorded an RBI single, Cordero singled and Hernández tied the game with an RBI double. Hernández then went to third on a fielder’s choice by pinch-hitter Plawecki and scored on sacrifice fly by Bogaerts.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Monday to host the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.