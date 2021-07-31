Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber Gives Injury Update; Expects To Start Rehab

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox added some power in Kyle Schwarber, but he isn’t ready just yet.

The former Washington Nationals star arrived with a hamstring strain that had him in the injured list, but has resumed activities like jogging and hitting.

Schwarber on Saturday addressed the media, providing a positive but vague update on his health.

“I think actually it’s not going to be too long. Probably go out and rehab here maybe pretty soon,” Schwarber “Then see how that goes and could be back before we know it. So trust me, I’m itching to get back out cause it’s been too long and I’m ready to get back out there and play baseball again.”

The Red Sox obtained Schwarber after trading right-handed pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez. They plan to test Schwarber out at first base, so the sooner he’s up to speed the better.