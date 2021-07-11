Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury: Braves Star To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Braves received devastating news as it was confirmed Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL in his right knee, the team announced.

The injury took place Saturday as the Braves faced the Miami Marlins as Acuña needed to be carted off the field as he was visibly upset and in pain. Acuña chased a fly ball in deep right field, and as he leaped to make a catch near the wall, his right knee appeared to buckle awkwardly.

The Braves announced the two-time MLB All-Star will undergo season-ending surgery.

Acuña, 23, was named the MLB Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Silver Slugger winner. He had compiled a .281 batting average with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs in 81 games this season and was gearing up for his second All-Star Game.