‘The Match’ Live Stream: Watch Tom Brady Vs. Aaron Rodgers Online

DeChambeau and Rodgers are the betting favorites

Four of the biggest superstars in the sports world will hit the links Tuesday afternoon in the latest installment of Capital One’s “The Match.”

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson will team up with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to square off against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers at The Reserve at Moonlight Bason in Big Sky, Montana.

It’s the fourth different iteration of the made-for-TV golf exhibition, and it’s a chance for Mickelson and Brady to get a win. They teamed up last May but fell short to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a showdown that doubled as a COVID-19 relief fundraiser.

Here’s how to live stream “The Match”:

When: Tuesday, July 6, at 5 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live stream: TNT live stream

