U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Stunned By Sweden In Olympics Opener

The United States women’s national soccer team entered the Tokyo Olympics riding a remarkable 44-match winning streak.

That run came to a screeching halt Wednesday against a team the USWNT has struggled with in the past.

The two-time defending FIFA Women’s World Cup winners were blanked 3-0 by Sweden in both team’s first contest of the 2020 Games. Stina Blackstenius scored the Swedes’ first two goals in the 25th and 54th minute, while Lina Hurtig found the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

As some might remember, it was Sweden that crushed the Americans’ gold medal dreams in 2016 when it edged out Alex Morgan and Co. in penalty kicks in Brazil. Sweden went on to claim the silver medal in those Games.

Fortunately for the USWNT, Wednesday’s loss came in group play and not in the knockout stage. Their next Group G match will be Saturday against New Zealand, followed by a Tuesday tilt against Australia.