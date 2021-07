NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo has come through in the clutch yet again.

Verdugo, one night after he started Boston’s eighth-inning rally against the New York Yankees, blasted a two-run home run to help the Red Sox erase a one-run deficit and take a 5-4 lead in the eighth against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verdugo’s homer measured 414 feet to right-center field and scored Hunter Renfroe, who reached on a one-out walk.

Check it out:

It was home run No. 10 for Verdugo this season.