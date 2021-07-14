Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Crush First Homer Since May

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas is back on the board.

The first baseman went deep Tuesday night with his fourth homer of the season for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. It also was just the first home run since May 23 for Casas, considered by many to the top overall prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system.

Take a look:

Triston Casas gives @PortlandSeaDogs an early lead with this blast out to center. pic.twitter.com/e2pzCkoxde — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 13, 2021

It’s worth noting that Casas didn’t play from May 24th through June 7. So, his homer drought needs some context.

Nevertheless, Casas has hit .235 with just one homer and 12 RBIs since returning from the Olympic qualifier. Perhaps his blast Tuesday night will spark a hot streak that he’ll carry into the Tokyo Olympics.