Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Crush First Homer Since May

It was his fourth homer of the season

by

Triston Casas is back on the board.

The first baseman went deep Tuesday night with his fourth homer of the season for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. It also was just the first home run since May 23 for Casas, considered by many to the top overall prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system.

Take a look:

It’s worth noting that Casas didn’t play from May 24th through June 7. So, his homer drought needs some context.

Nevertheless, Casas has hit .235 with just one homer and 12 RBIs since returning from the Olympic qualifier. Perhaps his blast Tuesday night will spark a hot streak that he’ll carry into the Tokyo Olympics.

More Baseball:

Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Crush First Homer Since May
Boston Bruins Defenseman Kevan Miller
Previous Article

What Kevan Miller Retirement Means For Bruins’ Offseason Plans
WNBA star Candace Parker
Next Article

Candace Parker Headlines Group Of ‘NBA 2K22’ Cover Athletes

Picked For You

Related