MLB.com Names Triston Casas ‘Best Pure Hitter’ In Red Sox Farm System

Chances are plenty of hype will surround Triston Casas in the coming months and years.

MLB.com named Casas the “best pure hitter” in the Red Sox farm system on Thursday. Casas has demonstrated his ability to barrel the ball consistently since Boston picked him in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, and his performances this year for Double-A Portland only have heightened expectations of what he’ll achieve over the course of his career.

“Casas is not only one of the best power prospects in the Minors, but he’s also a gifted left-handed hitter who controls the strike zone and uses the entire field,” MLB.com wrote. “Just 21, the 2018 first-rounder from the Florida high school ranks is slashing .308/.368/.500 with three homers in 13 Double-A games.”

Casas largely has justified his status as the most-exciting prospect to come through the Red Sox farm system by progressing during the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season and breaking out with some tape-measure home runs this year.

Should Casas continue in his current form, he might earn a call-up to Triple-A Worcester later this year. His arrival in Boston, either on a short-term or full-time basis, probably would follow sooner, rather than later.

