NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale labored through his start Sunday a bit more than his prior appearance in Double-A Portland.

Sale went 3 2/3 innings while throwing 64 total pitches, including 46 strikes. He allowed six hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts.

While it was still an impressive performance from the Red Sox ace, it was a bit different from his dominant, no-hit outing Tuesday in the same 3 2/3 innings.

Sale, though, explained how Sunday’s performance was good for him as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

?Obviously no pitcher wants to give up home runs, hits, and stuff like that, but it?s good to have that before I get back to the big leagues,” Sale told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “Having to pitch out of stuff… That?s the time when your back?s against the wall and you have to make some pitches.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Sale “felt good” after the game and that it was a “good day of work.”

Cora further noted that Sale, as long as he feels fine in the day after Sunday’s start, is expected to return to the mound in Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.