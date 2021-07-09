Why Jarren Duran Was Late Scratch From Worcester Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

No, Jarren Duran is not getting called up.

We figured it was best to get that out of the way first.

The exciting outfield prospect is knocking on the door to the big leagues, so it was an eyebrow-raiser when he appeared in the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox lineup Friday, only to be made a late scratch.

But it’s not because he’s getting called up to Boston, rather he’s dealing with back tightness.

Jarren Duran was scratched with lower-back tightness. Just precautionary due to weather and conditions. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) July 9, 2021

Duran has been in the news this week after getting left off the Team USA Olympic roster, which essentially was so he’d still be available to Boston. That’s what made the timing curious, but it appears it’s just a precaution.