The Boston Red Sox will be well-represented when the All-Star Game takes place July 13, but they also will have less rest than most teams.

While 28 other teams will get back to game action July 16, the Red Sox begin a four-game set with the New York Yankees a day earlier, thus leaving them with one fewer day to catch up on any rest — particularly the five All-Stars.

Kiké Hernández, in particular, is not a fan of the schedule. And even though he was not named to the team, he feels for his teammates.

“I’m obviously not an All-Star, but I definitely feel like we needed a fourth day,” Hernández told reporters over Zoom on Friday prior to the Red Sox’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. “For the guys that made the All-Star Game, it sucks. As much as it’s a privilege for them to be an All-Star, especially the first-timers, having to go all the way out to Colorado to play the All-Star Game and having all these emotions. Then to get on a plane as soon as the game ends and have to fly back to the East Coast and play a game in less than 24 hours, I mean it’s tough.”

Hopefully Matt Barnes, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts can take advantage of any downtime during the break.