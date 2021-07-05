Jarren Duran Bummed, But Understands Why He’s Not Going To Olympics

NESN Logo Sign In

The omission of Jarren Duran from the Team USA Olympic baseball roster initially was a head-scratcher, but now it makes perfect sense.

Duran, despite excelling during the Olympic qualifying tournament, was left off a roster that includes Red Sox farmhands Triston Casas and Jack Lopez. But this is not your typical snub.

The 24-year-old is tearing it up in Triple-A this season and seemingly could see a big league promotion within the next month. Consequently, Team USA left Duran off the roster so as to avoid a scenario in which it would have to replace him during the middle of the tournament.

?a player, Olympic team elected not to include him on the roster – for the same reason that the team doesn?t feature members of 40-man rosters. Duran is de facto big league depth at this point, very likely to reach the big leagues at some point this year. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 2, 2021

Duran opened up about the situation during a recent conversation with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche.

“You know, it sucks, because I would love to wear USA across my chest,” he told Roche. “But they have a good team and I hope they go on and win gold. I think they can do it and I hope they represent us really well.”

The California native added: “(The Red Sox) talked to me about it, just letting me know like, ‘Hey, it’s OK, don’t worry about it. We just want you to work hard in Worcester.’ And I totally understood 100 percent. I know they got my back and I got their back, so whatever they want me to do, I’m gonna do for them.”