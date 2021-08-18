A’s Pitcher Chris Bassitt Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To Head

NESN Logo Sign In

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered a scary injury during his start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, taking a line drive to the head in the bottom of the second inning.

Brian Goodwin got ahold of an 89.5 mph cutter back to Bassitt, and the ball came off the bat at 100 mph. Multiple reports noted that Bassitt was conscious, sitting up and was helped to the cart, though there was a significant amount of blood.

Chris Bassitt's sitting up. Towel with blood is on the right side of his head. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) August 18, 2021

Frightening situation with Chris Bassitt after getting hit by a comebacker. He was helped to the cart on his feet. But there is a lot of blood. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 18, 2021

Chris Bassitt bleeding profusely after taking a 100 mile exit velocity hit off the head…just a bad scene at Guaranteed Rate Field. That towel is bloodied to Hades and back. Smh — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) August 18, 2021

A’s players were noticeably shaken up in still images from the scene, shared by NBC Sports’ Brodie Brazil.

Scariest A's moment in quite some time.

Pulling for Chris Bassitt right now. pic.twitter.com/vqAH5hhz8N — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) August 18, 2021

With a lot of baseball left to play in that one, it’s almost certain that no one is thinking about the result of the game anymore, and instead just sending healing vibes to Bassitt.