A’s Pitcher Chris Bassitt Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To Head

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered a scary injury during his start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, taking a line drive to the head in the bottom of the second inning.
Brian Goodwin got ahold of an 89.5 mph cutter back to Bassitt, and the ball came off the bat at 100 mph. Multiple reports noted that Bassitt was conscious, sitting up and was helped to the cart, though there was a significant amount of blood.
A’s players were noticeably shaken up in still images from the scene, shared by NBC Sports’ Brodie Brazil.
With a lot of baseball left to play in that one, it’s almost certain that no one is thinking about the result of the game anymore, and instead just sending healing vibes to Bassitt.