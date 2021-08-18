CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Snaps Lynx’s 8-Game Win Streak

JJ WITH THE SPIN TO THE BUCKET. pic.twitter.com/A6oqQsaeKF — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2021

Smooth moves from Jas ? pic.twitter.com/3kSUOeeVzj — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2021

That post physicality was reciprocated on the other end in true Sun fashion, holding Minnesota to just 10 points in the paint.

Jasmine Thomas ending the quarter with this 3-pointer only added insult to injury.

JAS WITH THE THREEEEEE ? pic.twitter.com/2AqWeNPgkZ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2021

DEFENSE WON’T RELENT

While Connecticut put up 27 points in the first quarter, they almost held Minnesota to even fewer points in the entire first half, up 42-28 entering the break.

Jonquel Jones and Briann January led that effort, with the latter really stepping up offensively to finish the half with seven points.

Jonquel Jones and Thomas had nine points apiece, but Bonner was locked in with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and block for the Sun.

By the end of the second, Fowles had a team-high eight points for the Lynx.

DON’T BLOW IT

Minnesota used a 10-3 run to make it a seven-point game, making things interesting. But Connecticut responded well to hold a 17 points lead entering after three quarters.

Not hard when Bonner, Jonquel Jones, January and Thomas are all hitting double-digit scoring before the end of the quarter.

A little flick of the wrist ?? pic.twitter.com/GjMkp4Hkgp — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 18, 2021

Jonquel Jones surpassed her 2,000th point during the frame, and Thomas hit a triple, continuing to add a spark on both ends.

JASMINE THOMAS WITH THE THREEEEEE pic.twitter.com/xBIcIXRU1F — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 18, 2021

Off the bench, Kaila Charles closed the quarter with a driving floater.

IT TOOK US 3 GAMES BUT WE FINALLY GOT THE BUZZER BEATER TO COUNT!!!! pic.twitter.com/acygKozuqO — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 18, 2021

The Sun led 62-46 entering the fourth.

WE HAVE A GAME

A team effort from the Lynx helped shrink their deficit to just 11 points with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter, after the Sun opened the quarter with two free throws and didn’t score again until there was 3:49 left in the game.

Bonner broke up the draught with a layup for Connecticut to make it 65-54, and a clutch And-1 after a driving layup from Thomas gave them more insurance as the clock wound down.

Fortunately, the Sun’s defense never let it get too close.

ANOTHA ONE



(steal, that is) pic.twitter.com/hyljJdSoIT — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 18, 2021

PLAY OF THE GAME

She is 6-foot-6. How can she move like that?

UP NEXT

The Lynx get a chance to seek revenge this week. Round 2 tips off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Connecticut.