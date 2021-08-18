CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Snaps Lynx’s 8-Game Win Streak

The Connecticut Sun fell in their first game back after the Olympic break, losing in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game which doesn’t count against their record.
Now, the benefits of all that rest is starting to show, as the Sun on Tuesday strung together a second-straight win led by dominant defense. The Minnesota Lynx’s 16 turnovers led to 14 points for the Sun, and Connecticut closed it out 72-60.
Jasmine Thomas (19 points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals) DeWanna Bonner (18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block) led the scoring. Jonquel Jones (16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Briann January (10 points, three rebounds, one steal) had notable contributions on both ends.
With that, Connecticut snaps Minnesota’s eight-game win streak.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
F – DeWanna Bonner
F – Jonquel Jones
G – Briann January
G – Jasmine Thomas
C – Brionna Jones
OFFENSE OUT OF THE GATE
Connecticut outscored Minnesota 27-14 in the first quarter, shooting 4-for-7 on 3-pointers with 10 points coming in the paint.
That post physicality was reciprocated on the other end in true Sun fashion, holding Minnesota to just 10 points in the paint.
Jasmine Thomas ending the quarter with this 3-pointer only added insult to injury.
DEFENSE WON’T RELENT
While Connecticut put up 27 points in the first quarter, they almost held Minnesota to even fewer points in the entire first half, up 42-28 entering the break.
Jonquel Jones and Briann January led that effort, with the latter really stepping up offensively to finish the half with seven points.
Jonquel Jones and Thomas had nine points apiece, but Bonner was locked in with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and block for the Sun.
By the end of the second, Fowles had a team-high eight points for the Lynx.
DON’T BLOW IT
Minnesota used a 10-3 run to make it a seven-point game, making things interesting. But Connecticut responded well to hold a 17 points lead entering after three quarters.
Not hard when Bonner, Jonquel Jones, January and Thomas are all hitting double-digit scoring before the end of the quarter.
Jonquel Jones surpassed her 2,000th point during the frame, and Thomas hit a triple, continuing to add a spark on both ends.
Off the bench, Kaila Charles closed the quarter with a driving floater.
The Sun led 62-46 entering the fourth.
WE HAVE A GAME
A team effort from the Lynx helped shrink their deficit to just 11 points with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter, after the Sun opened the quarter with two free throws and didn’t score again until there was 3:49 left in the game.
Bonner broke up the draught with a layup for Connecticut to make it 65-54, and a clutch And-1 after a driving layup from Thomas gave them more insurance as the clock wound down.
Fortunately, the Sun’s defense never let it get too close.
PLAY OF THE GAME
She is 6-foot-6. How can she move like that?
UP NEXT
The Lynx get a chance to seek revenge this week. Round 2 tips off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Connecticut.