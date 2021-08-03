Brad Marchand Is Making Impact On Young Bruins At Development Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand has been speaking, and Boston Bruins prospects are listening.

This week, the Bruins are holding their development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. Most of their draft picks, as well as a handful of camp invitees, all flocked to Boston for a week of instruction on how to be a pro both on and off the ice.

Marchand, the Bruins’ star left winger, was waiting for the youngsters at 7 a.m. Monday morning at the rink. While there, just for the heck of it, he decided to take part in the grueling bike test the players get put through. Later on, he gave a speech to the prospects.

His words resonanted.

“We had a bike test, and we all see Marchand walk in the room, hop on the bike and do the test with us,” 2018 fourth-round pick Curtis Hall said Tuesday over Zoom. “That was just a testament to how hard he works, it really is an inspiration to all of us in the program, the prospects. In the meeting yesterday he was talking about big keys to being a Bruin, being a good teammate, having courage and being there and supporting each other, pushing each other and being competitive. Even just to have him in the room with us was unbelievable.

“I remember a couple years ago — I think it might’ve been my second year — (Patrice) Bergeron came and talked to us,” Hall added. “So, whenever we get a chance to see those guys, it’s really something special for us. Those are the guys we really look up to.”

Development camp brings guys in at all stages of their hockey journeys.