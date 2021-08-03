Urban Meyer Reveals Tim Tebow’s Early Weakness As Jaguars Tight End

NESN Logo Sign In

Tim Tebow currently is making his NFL comeback as a tight end, a position that is fairly new to the former quarterback. Battling for a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster has been an uphill battle for Tebow.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer notices that.

Having won a Heisman Trophy and two national titles under Meyer at the University of Florida, Tebow is familiar with playing for the coach. And Meyer knows what Tebow is capable of as a football player, which is why he holds the 33-year-old to high standards regardless of the ongoing positional change.

Meyer had some positive feedback for Tebow over the weekend at Jags training camp, but the coach also pointed out a flaw in the longtime QB’s game.

“He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a competitive moment, just (because of his) lack of experience he wants to body the ball,” Meyer told reporters at Jaguars camp Saturday, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “When you get to a point where two people are going after it, you have to go get the ball. He is fighting through that a little bit, but he has the skill set to catch the ball.”

Tebow has been impressive with his catching ability for someone who is just returning to a professional football setting since stepping away in 2012. After pursing his baseball dreams in the New York Mets farm system, Tebow returns to the NFL with a lot to learn in hopes of making Jacksonville’s 53-man roster during training camp.