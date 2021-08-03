This Under-The-Radar Wideout Is Turning Heads In Patriots Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Looking for a dark-horse roster candidate in New England Patriots training camp? Get to know the name Kristian Wilkerson.

Who is Wilkerson? He’s a second-year receiver out of FCS Southeast Missouri State who spent nearly his entire rookie season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for one game but made just a brief on-field cameo, playing two offensive snaps in a Week 9 win over the New York Jets.

Since COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 NFL preseason, those are the only two NFL snaps Wilkerson has logged to date, making him an unknown commodity as he works through his second pro camp.

The Patriots, though, seem to like what they’ve seen.

While other roster-hopeful wideouts — Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Marvin Hall, Devin Ross — have mostly worked with scout-team quarterback Brian Hoyer through six training camp practices, Wilkerson has seen more opportunities with established members of New England’s offense. Three of his four targets in competitive team drills over the last two practices have come on passes from Cam Newton.

The Patriots also have given Wilkerson a special teams focus. In each of the last two practices, he split off from the receivers during a positional drill to work with Matthew Slater and the punt gunners. That’s notable, since backups and depth players often need to contribute in the kicking game to justify their spot on the roster.

“When I come here, I want to play special teams,” Wilkerson said after practice. “I want to be on all the kicking game teams.”