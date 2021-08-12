Red Sox Wrap: Rays Claim Series As Boston Can’t Sustain Momentum

The Boston Red Sox didn’t get the same production at the plate or on the mound Thursday as they did one game prior, and it meant they had another series slip through their grasp.
Boston mustered just two hits and was dealt an 8-1 setback against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
The 70-45 Rays extended their division lead back to five games as the Red Sox fell to 66-51 on the season.
Here’s how it went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Underwhelming.
The Red Sox had all the momentum in the world coming off a dominant 20-8 win Wednesday, but couldn’t sustain it.
ON THE BUMP
— Tanner Houck was en route to a strong start before the Rays scored three runs in the sixth inning.
Houck allowed three earned runs on six hits in his five innings of work. He did, however, strike out eight batters while throwing 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes.
— Josh Taylor relieved Houck in the sixth and was pulled after getting two outs. Taylor walked one and hit another batter to load the bases.
— Hansel Robles recorded the final out of the sixth, but it came after the Rays added another run, after Robles balked. Tampa took a 4-1 lead after six innings.
— Austin Davis came out to record one out in the eighth but was pulled after giving up a lead-off triple and intentional walk. Davis was credited for two runs allowed on two hits.
— Yacksel Rios gave up a three-run home run to the third batter he faced. It allowed the Rays to pull away with a 8-1 lead.
Rios came back in for the ninth and retired the side in order.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox tied the game 1-all in the fourth inning on a RBI double from Rafael Devers. Kiké Hernández scored from first base on the double to deep right-center field.
— Boston was retired in order during the second, third, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
— The Red Sox finished with just two hits as a Kevin Plawecki one-out single in the fifth was their final knock of the game.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Well, at least Raffy keeps climbing the record books.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox continue their homestand against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.