Red Sox Wrap: Rays Claim Series As Boston Can’t Sustain Momentum

The Boston Red Sox didn’t get the same production at the plate or on the mound Thursday as they did one game prior, and it meant they had another series slip through their grasp.

Boston mustered just two hits and was dealt an 8-1 setback against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

The 70-45 Rays extended their division lead back to five games as the Red Sox fell to 66-51 on the season.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Underwhelming.

The Red Sox had all the momentum in the world coming off a dominant 20-8 win Wednesday, but couldn’t sustain it.

ON THE BUMP

— Tanner Houck was en route to a strong start before the Rays scored three runs in the sixth inning.