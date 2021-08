NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Clifton has a big reason to celebrate before the Boston Bruins begin their 2021-22 season.

The Bruins defenseman married his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Thompson, in New Jersey on Aug. 21. The pair got engaged July 2020 after dating since 2009.

Clifton took to Instagram to share a photo from the day of him and his new bride.

Check it out:

Congrats to the Cliftons!